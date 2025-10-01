Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) versus On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Critical Contrast

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.6% of On Track Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of On Track Innovations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, On Track Innovations has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sigma Designs and On Track Innovations”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Designs $65.90 million N/A -$120.04 million N/A N/A On Track Innovations $14.88 million 0.00 -$11.66 million N/A N/A

On Track Innovations has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sigma Designs.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Designs and On Track Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A On Track Innovations -63.06% -1,110.80% -62.59%

About Sigma Designs

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Petroleum. The company's product portfolio includes readers, controllers and terminals, management software, payment services, and Payment System as a Service (PSaaS). It offers OtiMetry System that incorporates telemetry, sales, and operations into solution with cloud control, and real-time online management and alerts; TRIO-IQ, a telemetry gateway and EMV payment reader; TRIO, a payment device for installation in kiosks and vending machines; UNO-8 and UNO-PLUS contactless readers for unattended retail environments with self-service payment stations, including ATMs, toll roads, access control, and mass transit validators; and controllers and gateways comprises OTI TeleBox, a machine-to-machine controller that enables the communication between machines, and GoBox, a machine-to-machine controller that communicates between machines, cashless readers, and remote servers. The company also provides a terminal management system, which is a cloud-based system that provides real-time control and insights of each machine enabling operators to remotely manage their terminal's fleet; and cloud based vending management system and vending BI. In addition, it offers payment services, including payment service API, an application programming interface; close loop payment that supports close-loop payment cards; and APIs for integration with mobile payment solutions, as well as original equipment manufacturer (OEM) payment solutions. The company's readers are certified by various card associations and support Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, MIFARE, FeliCa, and others. The company was formerly known as De-Bug Innovations Ltd. and changed its name to On Track Innovations Ltd. in July 1991. On Track Innovations Ltd. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

