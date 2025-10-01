Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 153.40 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 152.42 ($2.05), with a volume of 2042957 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149 ($2.00).

HTWS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Helios Towers from GBX 255 to GBX 245 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 price objective on shares of Helios Towers in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 210.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2,151.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of £1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,965.79 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 130.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 118.94.

Helios Towers is a leading independent telecommunications infrastructure company, having established one of the most extensive tower portfolios across Africa and the Middle East. It builds, owns and operates telecom passive infrastructure, providing services to mobile network operators.

Helios Towers owns and operates telecommunication tower sites in Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazzaville, Ghana, South Africa, Senegal, Madagascar, Malawi and Oman.

Helios Towers pioneered the model in Africa of buying towers that were held by single operators and providing services utilising the tower infrastructure to the seller and other operators.

