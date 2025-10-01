Leerink Partnrs Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $7.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.44. The consensus estimate for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $35.92 per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $761.00 price target (up from $754.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Argus cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $688.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $817.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $562.27 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $476.49 and a 12 month high of $1,061.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $570.12 and its 200-day moving average is $568.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.35.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 334.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.87%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

