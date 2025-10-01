Short Interest in PYXUS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) Rises By 5,000.0%

PYXUS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (OTCMKTS:PYYX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,100 shares, a growth of 5,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:PYYX opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00. PYXUS INTERNATIONAL has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40.

PYXUS INTERNATIONAL (OTCMKTS:PYYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. PYXUS INTERNATIONAL had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 0.23%.The firm had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter.

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, offers value-added products and services to businesses and customers. It also involved in the purchasing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping tobacco to manufacturers of cigarettes and other consumer tobacco products. The company offers its products in China, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Russia, Northern Africa, and internationally.

