DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DABS) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DABS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 49,200 shares, an increase of 6,928.6% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Shares of DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average is $50.39.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DABS. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $109,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $372,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $1,733,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $2,194,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $3,191,000.

The Doubleline ABS ETF (DABS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest broadly in asset-backed, fixed income securities denominated in USD from both private and government sectors. The ETF targets an average duration of 1-6 years and mainly investment grade securities.

