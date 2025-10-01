Short Interest in FlexShares ESG & Climate Developed Markets ex-US Core Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FEDM) Rises By 4,333.3%

FlexShares ESG & Climate Developed Markets ex-US Core Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FEDM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 26,600 shares, an increase of 4,333.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.
FlexShares ESG & Climate Developed Markets ex-US Core Index Fund stock opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.91. FlexShares ESG & Climate Developed Markets ex-US Core Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.24.
