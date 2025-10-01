Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $12.46 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,675 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,439,000 after buying an additional 2,711,718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,186,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,823 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368,058 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,961,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,642,000 after purchasing an additional 380,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,143,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,890,000 after purchasing an additional 324,478 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 10.1%

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $194.52 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.19. The firm has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

