Ninety One North America Inc. Boosts Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,668 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 1.8% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ninety One North America Inc. owned 0.08% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $37,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7,061.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 340,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,712,000 after purchasing an additional 336,185 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,130,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,913,000 after purchasing an additional 44,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $326,898.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,278.92. This trade represents a 15.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,150,614. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.54 and a 200 day moving average of $75.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $83.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.61.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

