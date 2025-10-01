Republic Services, Inc. $RSG Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 9.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $202,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the purchase, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. This represents a 0.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at $949,796.40. This represents a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Melius started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.58.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $229.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.45. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.60 and a 52 week high of $258.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.32%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

