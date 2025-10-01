Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $183.73 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.03%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

