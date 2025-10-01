Greenleaf Trust Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $719,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 100,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,448,572.40. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock worth $4,679,844. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $212.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $135.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.22 and a 12-month high of $232.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.23.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 123.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on COF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.29.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

