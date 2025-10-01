G&S Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,006 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.2% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 267.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 98.2% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Walmart by 432.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 55.3% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $1,361,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 906,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,995,079.36. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,921,584. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,032 shares of company stock valued at $14,860,951 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

Walmart Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of WMT opened at $103.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $821.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.45 and a 200 day moving average of $96.36. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.98 and a 52-week high of $106.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

