Alley Investment Management Company LLC Has $11.63 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $11,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Prologis by 637.1% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $114.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.52. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $127.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%.The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 109.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Prologis from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank set a $114.00 target price on Prologis and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 target price on Prologis and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Mizuho set a $118.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,019. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares in the company, valued at $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

