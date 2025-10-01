Lbp Am Sa Sells 14,842 Shares of Incyte Corporation $INCY

Lbp Am Sa reduced its holdings in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,842 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Incyte were worth $12,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 350.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Incyte by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $84.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Corporation has a 12 month low of $53.56 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average of $70.27.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. Barclays began coverage on Incyte in a report on Friday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Incyte from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Incyte from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.64.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $82,225.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,999.94. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $83,273.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,831.80. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,777 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,215. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

