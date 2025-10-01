Cooper Financial Group Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,875,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,732 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cooper Financial Group owned about 0.41% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $51,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 67,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,911,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,559,000 after buying an additional 45,858 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 585,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.6% during the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.26. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

