Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Trims Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $326.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $299.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $170.11 and a 1-year high of $326.83.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

