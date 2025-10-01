XML Financial LLC Has $279,000 Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

XML Financial LLC trimmed its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $51.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.58.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

