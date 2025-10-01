Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 4,474 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 3.4% of Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 213.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 543.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVEM opened at $75.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.52 and a one year high of $75.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.63.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

