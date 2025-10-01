Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 354 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,382 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $62,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth $35,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth $37,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 104.0% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $332.26 on Wednesday. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $349.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $231.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $1,709,235.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,312,049.47. The trade was a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total value of $15,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,191.50. The trade was a 82.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $277.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.80.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

