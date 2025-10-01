Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Holdings Reduced by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,023,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,700,795,000 after purchasing an additional 168,990 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,443,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,042,000 after purchasing an additional 842,262 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,323,000 after purchasing an additional 208,573 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,594,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $969,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $933,089,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total transaction of $589,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,153.28. This trade represents a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total transaction of $3,472,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,420,157.52. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $758.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.35. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1-year low of $488.45 and a 1-year high of $779.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $745.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $678.86.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $776.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $770.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.