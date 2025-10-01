Dimensional International Small Cap ETF $DFIS Shares Purchased by Arcadia Wealth Management LLC

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000.

BATS DFIS opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.91.

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

