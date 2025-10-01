iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV Holdings Lifted by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $88,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.49 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.91 and a 1-year high of $110.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.3876 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.