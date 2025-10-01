Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $278,001.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,870.90. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total transaction of $238,725.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,925.44. This trade represents a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insulet Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $308.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.84, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.36. Insulet Corporation has a 1 year low of $225.37 and a 1 year high of $353.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.80.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $649.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.31 million. Insulet had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

