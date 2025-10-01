Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM Shares Acquired by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,129 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.2% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFEM. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.96. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $32.73.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

