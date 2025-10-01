Financial Consulate Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

Financial Consulate Inc. reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 52.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,518 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.0%

DFAT opened at $58.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.74. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

