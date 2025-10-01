W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB Shares Sold by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lowered its holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.
W.R. Berkley Price Performance
Shares of WRB stock opened at $76.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 1-year low of $55.97 and a 1-year high of $76.97. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41.
W.R. Berkley Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of W.R. Berkley to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.54.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on W.R. Berkley
About W.R. Berkley
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than W.R. Berkley
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- PayPal Stock: Why Wall Street May Be Undervaluing This Giant
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Why Vertical Aerospace Could Lead the eVTOL Market by 2028
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Is Draganfly’s Army Partnership a Game-Changer for Investors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for W.R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.