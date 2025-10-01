PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 636 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $DFIP

PBMares Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIP. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 719,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,293,000 after acquiring an additional 470,949 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 243,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 97,992 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 849,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,793,000 after purchasing an additional 95,866 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,874,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 400,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 49,586 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance
Shares of DFIP stock opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $40.22 and a one year high of $42.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average is $41.82.
Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
