Citrine Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Citrine Capital LLC reduced its position in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,957 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Strategy comprises about 0.4% of Citrine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Citrine Capital LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSTR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Strategy by 42,473.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,973,000 after purchasing an additional 238,702 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategy by 27.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 528,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,452,000 after purchasing an additional 113,752 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy in the second quarter worth $37,391,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Strategy by 35.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 268,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,373,000 after buying an additional 70,359 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Strategy during the first quarter valued at $17,352,000. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Strategy from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strategy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.54.

Strategy Price Performance

MSTR stock opened at $322.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 3.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $355.18 and its 200 day moving average is $361.48. Strategy Inc has a 52 week low of $157.02 and a 52 week high of $543.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $32.72. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Insider Activity at Strategy

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.79, for a total transaction of $3,557,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,783.54. This trade represents a 44.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane A. Dietze purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 265,474 shares of company stock worth $24,056,259 and sold 152,150 shares worth $62,847,251. 8.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Strategy Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

