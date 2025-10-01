OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Boosts Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 18.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.9% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 106,800.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 2,038 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $296,121.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $179,154.90. This trade represents a 62.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,176 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $1,074,964.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 102,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,413,371.40. This represents a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,306,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.23.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 1.3%

Yum! Brands stock opened at $151.91 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $163.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.32.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.02%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

