Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF $FFSM Shares Bought by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FFSM – Free Report) by 77.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000.

Get Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

FFSM stock opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79. Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $29.71.

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (FFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global stocks with small to medium capitalization. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FFSM was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is issued by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FFSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.