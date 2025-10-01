OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Cuts Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $102.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.93. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $125.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.76%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $324,480.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 47,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,648.35. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $101.55.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

