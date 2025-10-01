Victrix Investment Advisors Increases Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Victrix Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Victrix Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 87,072.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 202,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,159,000 after purchasing an additional 202,009 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 105,930.8% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $142.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.82. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $144.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.2465 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

