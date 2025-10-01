Provident Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,412 Shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF $WINN

Provident Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the quarter. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF comprises about 0.8% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bluesphere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $528,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 9,609.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 99,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 98,400 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:WINN opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.83. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.52 and a beta of 1.21. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Profile

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

