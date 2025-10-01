Weyerhaeuser Company $WY Position Reduced by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A cut its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WY. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.29 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,178.62. This trade represents a 22.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WY stock opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 12 month low of $23.98 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 65.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%.The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 221.05%.

WY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

