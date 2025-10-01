Leverty Financial Group LLC Invests $224,000 in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 706 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 10,698 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its stake in Tesla by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 5,646 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,080.36. The trade was a 40.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at $244,162,988.99. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, China Renaissance restated a “hold” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.15.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $444.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 257.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $356.59 and its 200 day moving average is $317.64. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.11 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

