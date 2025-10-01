Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 349,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,559,000 after purchasing an additional 67,888 shares during the last quarter. FMB Wealth Management acquired a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $101.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $105.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.41.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 target price on Citigroup in a report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.68.

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

