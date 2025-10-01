SMI Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS

SMI Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Members Trust Co purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,742,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 542.5% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,170,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,454,000 after buying an additional 1,832,328 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,481,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,069,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,505,000 after purchasing an additional 518,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,088.7% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 526,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 481,843 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTS opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.21. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.20 and a beta of 0.01.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.