Forbes J M & Co. LLP Buys Shares of 118,590 iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF $IXUS

Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 118,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,168,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4,868.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IXUS opened at $82.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.74. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $83.04. The company has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

