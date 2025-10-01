SMI Advisory Services LLC Purchases 8,228 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 1.7% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SMI Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $8,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18,907.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,903,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840,775 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 380.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,385 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,245,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,797 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,689,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,461,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,383,000 after purchasing an additional 699,740 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $24.47.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.