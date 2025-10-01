Ninety One North America Inc. Has $32.74 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,251 shares during the period. Monster Beverage makes up approximately 1.6% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ninety One North America Inc. owned 0.05% of Monster Beverage worth $32,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,944,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,282,000 after purchasing an additional 418,918 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Invesco LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 66,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $637,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 51,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,402.43. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.19.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.54. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $67.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $61.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

