Ninety One North America Inc. Has $2.82 Million Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. $ASX

Ninety One North America Inc. cut its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 272,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,902 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 154.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 1,084.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE ASX opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $11.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.44 billion. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

