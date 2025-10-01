SMI Advisory Services LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF $TBLL

SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,308,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,659,000 after buying an additional 295,054 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 68.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,921,000 after buying an additional 165,902 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 2,960.2% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 139,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after buying an additional 134,747 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 275,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,107,000 after buying an additional 89,371 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,616,000 after buying an additional 67,833 shares during the period.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

TBLL opened at $105.64 on Wednesday. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $105.35 and a 52-week high of $105.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.61.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

