Mvb Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mvb Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Hovde Group cut their target price on Mvb Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Mvb Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mvb Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mvb Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mvb Financial in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mvb Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Mvb Financial Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $25.06 on Monday. Mvb Financial has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average is $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $319.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Mvb Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.16). Mvb Financial had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $33.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Mvb Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Mvb Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Mvb Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mvb Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVBF. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mvb Financial by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mvb Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Mvb Financial by 200.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Mvb Financial by 6,989.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Mvb Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 52.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mvb Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

