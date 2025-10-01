QTR Family Wealth LLC Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

QTR Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 126,475.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 59.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.5%

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $200.90 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.51. The stock has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.