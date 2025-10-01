QTR Family Wealth LLC Invests $262,000 in Morgan Stanley $MS

QTR Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.7% in the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 89,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 85.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 26,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $4,092,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 399,105 shares in the company, valued at $56,325,688.65. This represents a 6.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Pizzi sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $2,531,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 136,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,181,552.34. The trade was a 11.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,149 shares of company stock worth $20,841,628 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of MS opened at $159.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $94.33 and a 52-week high of $163.98. The firm has a market cap of $253.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.46 and its 200-day moving average is $133.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 13.06%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 45.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.25.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

