QTR Family Wealth LLC Buys 325 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

QTR Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Valero Energy by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $170.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $178.43. The stock has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.29.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%.The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 188.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VLO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.