QTR Family Wealth LLC Purchases 329 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

QTR Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. QTR Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Postrock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. Postrock Partners LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 16,746 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,806 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Hsbc Global Res cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. CICC Research began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO opened at $68.42 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The stock has a market cap of $270.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average of $64.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,576,570. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

