Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Phibro Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PAHC

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of PAHC opened at $40.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $41.57.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.24 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phibro Animal Health news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $282,705.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,667.88. This represents a 18.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,622 shares of company stock valued at $995,893. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $813,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 357,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after buying an additional 179,975 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 148.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 768.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 18.6% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 26,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.