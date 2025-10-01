QTR Family Wealth LLC Invests $281,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

QTR Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,668 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $175,409.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,971.68. The trade was a 6.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $546,405.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,417 shares in the company, valued at $15,297,902.69. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132 in the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Expedia Group from $177.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.96.

Expedia Group stock opened at $213.75 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.01 and a 52 week high of $229.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

