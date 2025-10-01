United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Trading Up 15.2% – Here’s What Happened

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). Approximately 32,027,680 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 48,983,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.15.

United Oil & Gas is a high growth oil and gas company, headquartered in Dublin and listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. United has a portfolio of low-risk, cash generative exploration, development, appraisal and production interests in Egypt, Jamaica and the UK. Led by an experienced management team with a strong track record of growing full cycle businesses and partnered with established industry players, the Company is well positioned to deliver future growth through portfolio optimisation and targeted acquisitions.

